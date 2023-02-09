Four, including two kids, killed in Cuddalore fire 

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a suspected suicide attempt fuelled by a domestic dispute, four people, including a woman and two children, died in a blaze in Cuddalore on Wednesday. Two more women are undergoing treatment with severe burn injuries. Police said one of the victims, G Sarguru (33), may have attempted suicide during a quarrel with his wife and the fire may have spread to other family members.

According to Cuddalore Old Town police sources, S Danalakshmi (25) of Devanampattinam had quarrel with her husband Sarguru of Chidambaram and she was staying in her mother’s house for the past five months with her eight-month-old son S Rakshan. On Wednesday, she went to her sister P Tamilarasi’s (27) house at Chellankuppam in Cuddalore district with her mother M Selvi (50).

Sarguru came there and an argument broke out between them. After some time, neighbours heard voices crying for help and they rushed to the house. “We found the family members burning inside a gated lane that separated Tamilarasi’s and her neighbour’s house. The gate to the passage was locked from inside,” a neighbour said. Personnel from Cuddalore OT police station rushed to the spot. “Before we could rescue them, Tamilarasi, her four-month-old child P Hasini, and Rakshan died,” police sources said.

Threat turns disaster, victims sustain 80% burns

“We sent the injured Danalakshmi, Selvi and Sarguru to Government General Hospital in Cuddalore for treatment,” police said. Sarguru later died in the hospital. “Since all the three were admitted in serious condition, we couldn’t get statements from any of them,” a senior police official said. We suspect Sarguru may have attempted suicide by dousing himself with petrol to threaten his wife.

The fuel may have spilled on to others and all of them may have caught fire when he tried to set himself ablaze, sources said. Police also said a firewood stove found near the spot may have also triggered the blaze. Nothing could be conclusively established as the victims sustained more than 80% burn injuries and are not in a position to give statements, police said.

Police source said Danalakshmi fell in love with Sarguru while she was working in a private hospital in Cuddalore a few years ago. “They got married one-and-a-half-years ago and soon quarrel broke out between them over Sarguru’s alleged illicit affair. Danalakshmi left Sarguru and came to stay with her mother. Sarguru asked his wife to give him divorce, but she refused. The couple had frequent arguments over this and they were fighting on Wednesday too before the tragedy,” police sources said.

CUDDALORE: In a suspected suicide attempt fuelled by a domestic dispute, four people, including a woman and two children, died in a blaze in Cuddalore on Wednesday. Two more women are undergoing treatment with severe burn injuries. Police said one of the victims, G Sarguru (33), may have attempted suicide during a quarrel with his wife and the fire may have spread to other family members. According to Cuddalore Old Town police sources, S Danalakshmi (25) of Devanampattinam had quarrel with her husband Sarguru of Chidambaram and she was staying in her mother’s house for the past five months with her eight-month-old son S Rakshan. On Wednesday, she went to her sister P Tamilarasi’s (27) house at Chellankuppam in Cuddalore district with her mother M Selvi (50). Sarguru came there and an argument broke out between them. After some time, neighbours heard voices crying for help and they rushed to the house. “We found the family members burning inside a gated lane that separated Tamilarasi’s and her neighbour’s house. The gate to the passage was locked from inside,” a neighbour said. Personnel from Cuddalore OT police station rushed to the spot. “Before we could rescue them, Tamilarasi, her four-month-old child P Hasini, and Rakshan died,” police sources said. Threat turns disaster, victims sustain 80% burns “We sent the injured Danalakshmi, Selvi and Sarguru to Government General Hospital in Cuddalore for treatment,” police said. Sarguru later died in the hospital. “Since all the three were admitted in serious condition, we couldn’t get statements from any of them,” a senior police official said. We suspect Sarguru may have attempted suicide by dousing himself with petrol to threaten his wife. The fuel may have spilled on to others and all of them may have caught fire when he tried to set himself ablaze, sources said. Police also said a firewood stove found near the spot may have also triggered the blaze. Nothing could be conclusively established as the victims sustained more than 80% burn injuries and are not in a position to give statements, police said. Police source said Danalakshmi fell in love with Sarguru while she was working in a private hospital in Cuddalore a few years ago. “They got married one-and-a-half-years ago and soon quarrel broke out between them over Sarguru’s alleged illicit affair. Danalakshmi left Sarguru and came to stay with her mother. Sarguru asked his wife to give him divorce, but she refused. The couple had frequent arguments over this and they were fighting on Wednesday too before the tragedy,” police sources said.