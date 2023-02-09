Home States Tamil Nadu

India Post delaying issue of ATM cards: Consumers 

Because of this, I have to go to the sub-post office situated 2.5 km away from my home and have to climb the stairs to the first floor to withdraw money, which is very difficult.”

Published: 09th February 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

India Post

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Consumers complain that India Post is delaying the issue of ATM cards for the last four months. Senior citizens said they have to wait in a long queue at the counters in the post office to withdraw their pension.

K Kavitha (name changed), who retired from the postal department said, “I submitted a request for a new ATM card after my old one expired in November 2022 in the sub-post office in Marudhamalai Road, but am yet to receive the card. Because of this, I have to go to the sub-post office situated 2.5 km away from my home and have to climb the stairs to the first floor to withdraw money, which is very difficult.”

Another pensioner, K Selvan said, “I submitted a request for a new ATM card last November, but it is still pending. The same issue persists in many places.” A young consumer S Sarveshkumar from Kavundampalayam said, “When I put it in a request for an ATM card, the staff said it will take some time to receive the card.

So, I switched to a nationalised bank instead of a post office savings account for my transactions.” He opined that the postal department, which has the largest network, should upgrade its services like banks.
When contacted, a top officer from India Post, Coimbatore told TNIE, “We don’t know the reason for the delay. This issue is not only in sub-post offices, but also in head post offices as well. The cards will come from Bengaluru and will be issued soon.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Post ATM card
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp