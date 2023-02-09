Home States Tamil Nadu

Man dupes six women on matrimonial sites, held by Chennai police

In her complaint, the woman mentioned that her first marriage ended in divorce two months after the wedding.

Published: 09th February 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the city police for allegedly duping six women using matrimony sites. The accused Mohammed Upesh (37) from Ranipet district had created a fake profile and used it to lure women by promising to marry them, said the police. He was arrested based on a complaint from a 25-year-old woman from Pudukkottai district.

In her complaint, the woman mentioned that her first marriage ended in divorce two months after the wedding. "She had registered in a matrimony site where she found Upesh. The man interacted with her for about 10 days and promised to marry her as soon as possible claiming he works abroad and has to leave in a month," said a police officer.

On January 31, Upesh invited the victim to see a marriage hall in Royapettah for their marriage. They had planned to get married on February 10. "Upesh had asked the woman to bring 50 sovereigns of gold to mortgage and use the money to book the marriage hall," said the police.

Upesh left the woman in front of the marriage hall claiming he was going to mortgage the gold. However, he never returned. The woman then complained to the Anna Salai police. Based on her complaint, police tracked Upesh's mobile location and he was picked up from Erode.

