NCLT dress code circular for lawyers quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed a notification of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) making it mandatory for lawyers appearing before it to wear black gowns saying that the tribunal does not have the power to prescribe a dress code.

The bench consisting of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq said it would lead to a natural conclusion that the impugned order is ‘without jurisdiction and authority’ and has ‘no basis’ in law.

“From the conjoint reading of Section 34 of the Advocates Act and the Bar Council of India Rules, it is clear that only the high courts can frame rules for dress code for the appearance of advocates before it, the courts and tribunals, subordinate to it,” the bench noted.

The order was passed on a PIL filed by advocate R Rajesh who challenged the November 4, 2017, notification of the tribunal stating it had no jurisdiction to impose any dress codes for lawyers as the latter was governed only by the Advocates Act, 1961, and the Bar Council of India Rules.

The NCLT on January 27 modified its 2017 notification and withdrew the direction on gowns, to ensure it aligned with the Bar Council Rules, after the High Court reserved its orders on the matter. Yet, the court said, “However, the impugned order, though withdrawn, will stand quashed based on the reasoning as adumbrated hereinbefore.”

