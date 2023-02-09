Home States Tamil Nadu

People angry with DMK govt: Ex-minister RB Udhayakumar

People are angry with the DMK government due to increase in property tax and power tariff, said RB Udhayakumar, AIADMK deputy floor leader in the Assembly said on Wednesday.

Published: 09th February 2023 07:10 AM

RB Udhayakumar canvassing votes at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Wednesday

By Express News Service

ERODE: People are angry with the DMK government due to an increase in property tax and power tariff, said RB Udhayakumar, AIADMK deputy floor leader in the Assembly said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons while campaigning in Erode (East) Udhayakumar said, “While campaigning, we could sense that people are angry with the DMK government. People have been affected due to the increase in power tariff and property tax.

Also, DMK did not fulfil the promises made during the assembly elections. The law and order situation is not good in the state. Because of all these reasons, people in Tamil Nadu want change.” While campaigning in Periyar Street, the former minister entered a tea shop and made tea for everyone. He then went into a laundry and ironed clothes.

