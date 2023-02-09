TANGEDCO starts laying underground cables in Coonoor for uninterrupted power supply

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: As part of efforts to provide uninterrupted power supply, Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has started laying underground cables replacing the overhead wire in Coonoor.

Sources said the installation of a 110/11 KV substation at Jagathala has been completed and from there the cable (33 KV) laying works commenced to connect the newly set up 33/11 KV substation at Simspark for a distance of 8 km. The cost of the project is Rs 12 crore. Once the work is completed, it will benefit over one lakh people in Coonoor town, Wellington, Aruvangkadu, Jagathala, and Burliyar.

“We request the local people, motorists and tourists to cooperate with the department to complete the work at the earliest. We hope to complete the work within the next two months,” said C Sivashankar, assistant director of TANGEDCO, Coonoor.

Currently, the town experiences frequent power cuts that last from a minimum of half an hour to maximum of two hours due to the unexpected fall of trees on overhead wires due to the strong wind. “We are trying our best to provide uninterrupted power supply and installation of new transformers will provide quality power to consumers,” he said.

Jagathala substation is getting power supply from multiple sources like Pyakara and Karamadai in Coimbatore. As a result, if Pykara supply is not available, the officials use supply from Karamadai.

NILGIRIS: As part of efforts to provide uninterrupted power supply, Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has started laying underground cables replacing the overhead wire in Coonoor. Sources said the installation of a 110/11 KV substation at Jagathala has been completed and from there the cable (33 KV) laying works commenced to connect the newly set up 33/11 KV substation at Simspark for a distance of 8 km. The cost of the project is Rs 12 crore. Once the work is completed, it will benefit over one lakh people in Coonoor town, Wellington, Aruvangkadu, Jagathala, and Burliyar. “We request the local people, motorists and tourists to cooperate with the department to complete the work at the earliest. We hope to complete the work within the next two months,” said C Sivashankar, assistant director of TANGEDCO, Coonoor. Currently, the town experiences frequent power cuts that last from a minimum of half an hour to maximum of two hours due to the unexpected fall of trees on overhead wires due to the strong wind. “We are trying our best to provide uninterrupted power supply and installation of new transformers will provide quality power to consumers,” he said. Jagathala substation is getting power supply from multiple sources like Pyakara and Karamadai in Coimbatore. As a result, if Pykara supply is not available, the officials use supply from Karamadai.