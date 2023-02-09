Tiruchy corporation to expand QR code system for solid waste management to all wards this month

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Buoyed by the trial run’s results at Ward 61, the corporation has decided to bring all residential and commercial buildings in the city under the QR (quick response) code system for solid waste management from this month.

Under the system, sanitation workers would scan the QR code pasted on a building using a mobile application and enter whether the garbage collected from there was segregated or not. This would not only help the civic body to monitor garbage collection but also stop littering, said officials. On the system that was first introduced in 2018 and abandoned in the subsequent years, Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan said,

“We had started trial in Ward 61 last August and had monitored the system. We found it helpful to monitor waste segregation and prevent littering. We are planning to start the process for implementing the system in all the wards this month itself.” Senior officials said that the process for implementing the system, like the distribution of individual QR codes to each residential and commercial building, would take some time. They, however, expressed hope that the entire process can be completed by the third week of March.

"Our team has to now visit every residential and commercial building to collect their details and start allotting the QR code. If everything goes well, we would start the process in the third or fourth week of this month," a senior official said. Further, an official said the system would curb littering in the city.

"The sanitation workers have to enter whether they have collected waste and whether it was segregated and given. If a particular building does not hand over waste, sanitation workers have to enter why it was so. If they don’t enter any reasons, we would check how the building residents dispose of their garbage.

This would stop the mindless throwing of waste in public spots," the official added. Meanwhile, senior officials said that the top brass of the municipal administration department is closely monitoring such initiatives and added that plans are on to implement them across the state.

