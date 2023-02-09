Two Anchetti primary schools lacking amenities

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The panchayat union primary school (PUPS) in Aathur and panchayat union middle school (PUMS) at Thimmenatti near Anchetti are lacking in amenities. Parents say they fear sending the children to the schools as water seeps through the building during rain and there is an open drain at the entrance.

“A total of 87 students are studying in the PUMS at Thimmenatti. The roof leaks and there is no compound wall for the school. Though DRDA has planned to repair the building, work has not started in the last three weeks. As a result, miscreants are taking away the tiles stored in the open,” headmaster Subramani told TNIE.

The PUPS in Aathur (Bedarahalli) has a strength of 27 students. A sewer channel was constructed in front of the school a month ago, but it has not been covered. Parents alleged that a few students had fallen into the sewer and suffered injuries.

Thalli Block Development Officer K Nagarathnam said that many schools were listed for renovation of school buildings and the work will be started soon. Further, the PUPS at Devakoundandoddi doesn’t have a ‘Manavar Manasu’ complaint box in which students can drop their feedback or complaints. Sudhakar, HM of the school said, “Some miscreants have stolen the box five months ago. We will keep a new one soon.”

The box was kept inside classrooms of schools at Thimmenatti, Kadakanatham, Karadikkal, which is supposed to be kept outside. A Devaneyan, child rights activist and president of Thozhamai NGO said “It’s not a complaint box but an expression box for students to air their views, and hence be placed at an easily accessible place. Denying a chance to express their views is a kin to denying the rights of children.”

Hosur District Education Officer (elementary) Muniraj said he would direct teachers to keep the box outside of the classroom. Also, he said banners on child protection shall be placed in all schools.

