Workers breathe a sigh of relief as centre allocates Rs 120 crore for NTC Mills

Out of these 23 plants, seven are in Tamil Nadu, including five in Coimbatore district.

COIMBATORE: Workers of the National Textile Corporation (NTC) Mills expect that their long pending dues, including salaries and bonus, which has not been settled since the pandemic would be released soon as the union government has allocated around Rs 120 crore for the mills in the Budget.

According to sources, NTC Mills were used for manufacturing a major share of yarns for the textile industry and 123 mills were nationalised in 1974 under the then PM Indira Gandhi. Later, 100 mills were closed down due to losses and only 23 mills were operational.

Out of these 23 plants, seven are in Tamil Nadu, including five in Coimbatore district. The factories, with over 3,000 permanent and contract workers, were closed down during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The workers and trade unions staged protests as they became unemployed and demanded that the factories should be opened soon.

A workers' federation named 'Save NTC' was formed and its functionaries have been meeting the ministers and officials from the Textile department and stressing their demands. The NTC mills administration denied outstanding benefits demanded by the unions citing financial crisis. In this situation, `120 crore has been allocated for NTC in the current budget, following which the workers are hoping that their dues will be cleared and the mills will reopen soon.

TS Rajamani, president of Coimbatore District Textile Workers Union (CDTWU) and state secretary of Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) told TNIE that after the closure of factories, the salaried of the permanent workers were halved since May 18, 2020 and it had been stopped by the government for the past four months.

"Over 3,000 labourers including both permanent and temporary employees, have been affected due to the pending dues and closure of the mills in TN, including the 2,000 workers of the five mills in Coimbatore. The Rs 120 crore allocation for the mills comes as a slight relief to us and we expect that arrears will be paid using this amount," he said, adding that they have requested for a personal meeting with the Textile minister regarding their demands, including opening and operating all mills and paying the wages.

