Coimbatore rural police arrest nine in drive against ganja peddlers

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) Police carried out a drive against drugs on Wednesday and arrested nine persons for possessing ganja and ganja-chocolates. The drive was conducted after TNIE highlighted the growing menace of ganja use in rural areas, on Tuesday.

Based on instructions from Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan, 46 special teams conducted raids. Around 105 persons who were identified as ganja peddlers were interrogated. Later cases were registered against nine, for possessing ganja and ganja-chocolates.

Police seized the contraband and banned gutka items from them and arrested them under NDPS Act. In this drive, police seized ganja-infused chocolates weighing 28 kg.

In Mettupalayam, police found two persons possessing four country-made bombs and arrested them. Similarly, three persons namely, Shetty Singh (58), Ramaraj (30), and Velu (33) from Karamadai, were arrested for possessing country-made guns. Besides, they arrested a person for possession of banned lottery tickets.

Around 600 lottery tickets and a vehicle were seized from him. The police also made 25 history sheeters to sign security bonds, said police. The public can reach police at 94981-81212 and 77081 00100 to inform about contraband sale, and trafficking.

