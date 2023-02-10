'Corporation roads not re-laid for over a year' 

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: One would expect a line of vehicles to ply the city roads on a busy day. However, the damaged roads in the Nagercoil municipal corporation have a different story to tell. Residents said the arterial lanes of Victoria Press road, Duthie Ammal street, and Charles Miller street have been filled with potholes for a long time, making the roads difficult to tread.



A motorist, N Raja, said the three streets are the shortest routes that have a connection to Court Road, WCC road, and the municipal corporation office. "Many houses, advocate offices, and commercial establishments are located in the area. We used to think the corporation was making efforts to address the problem, but the problem has been persisting for a long time now," he added.



Consumer Protection Association President SR Sreeram told TNIE that Charles Miller street, Victoria press road, and Duthie Ammal street had been dug up with underground drainage works and drinking water facilities. "The roads have not been re-laid for more than a year. The municipal corporation should relay the damaged roads without delay," he added.



When TNIE contacted a senior officer of Nagercoil Municipal Corporation, he said, "We have re-laid many roads at a distance of 60 km. Once we receive the letter from the department concerned that the works are completed, we would relay the other streets."

