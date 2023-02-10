‘Criticism is not anti-national if it stays within limits’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Addressing the political narrative surrounding Jawarharlal Nehru University and its students, the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit on Thursday rejected the “anti-national” label and said her students are, in fact, patriotic.

“Criticism, as long as it remains within limits, is not anti-national,” she said while speaking at the 11th edition of TNIE ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 in Chennai. She was participating in a discussion on the art of being a ‘different kind of leader’ in today’s academic institutions alongside Dr Sunaina Singh, Nalanda University V-C.

Dr Pandit proudly noted that many JNU graduates go on to serve in the military, demonstrating their love for the country. She stressed that her university provides a platform for a variety of narratives and interpretations, making it a centre for free and open discourse.

On similar lines, Dr Singh explained that leaders must make sure their objectives are inclusive and can be adapted to accommodate everyone.

“This is where we take another look at our institutions and our roles and responsibilities that have for the nation per se,” she said. She spoke of her efforts at Nalanda University to brand and build the new campus in a way that pays homage to the ancient centre of learning while also building on academic architecture.

While Dr Pandit denied that the controversial BBC documentary was screened on campus, she defended her students’ individual right to free expression, stating that dissenting voices and opposing views should be welcomed and appreciated.

