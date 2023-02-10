Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Criticism is not anti-national if it stays within limits’

On similar lines, Dr Singh explained that leaders must make sure their objectives are inclusive and can be adapted to accommodate everyone.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Sunaina Singh (left), V-C, Nalanda University, and Santishree Pandit, V-C, JNU | Ashwin Prasath

Sunaina Singh (left), V-C, Nalanda University, and Santishree Pandit, V-C, JNU | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Addressing the political narrative surrounding Jawarharlal Nehru University and its students, the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit on Thursday rejected the “anti-national” label and said her students are, in fact, patriotic.

“Criticism, as long as it remains within limits, is not anti-national,” she said while speaking at the 11th edition of TNIE ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 in Chennai. She was participating in a discussion on the art of being a ‘different kind of leader’ in today’s academic institutions alongside Dr Sunaina Singh, Nalanda University V-C.

Dr Pandit proudly noted that many JNU graduates go on to serve in the military, demonstrating their love for the country. She stressed that her university provides a platform for a variety of narratives and interpretations, making it a centre for free and open discourse.

On similar lines, Dr Singh explained that leaders must make sure their objectives are inclusive and can be adapted to accommodate everyone.

“This is where we take another look at our institutions and our roles and responsibilities that have for the nation per se,” she said. She spoke of her efforts at Nalanda University to brand and build the new campus in a way that pays homage to the ancient centre of learning while also building on academic architecture.

While Dr Pandit denied that the controversial BBC documentary was screened on campus, she defended her students’ individual right to free expression, stating that dissenting voices and opposing views should be welcomed and appreciated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 Jawarharlal Nehru University
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp