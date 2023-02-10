Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Depot for overhauling Vande Bharat trains ready in Tiruchy, but public use 2 years away’

Senior officials pointed out that the existing tracks laid in the division can handle trains running up to a speed of 130 kmph.

Published: 10th February 2023 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat trains have covered a cumulative distance of more than 18 lakh route kms since it started in 2019 till date. (File photo)

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a post-Budget conference mentioning of plans to roll out more Vande Bharat trains across the country has raised hopes of the Tiruchy division getting one as it already is equipped with a facility to undertake maintenance of the high-speed trains. Senior railway officials, however, said it would at least take two years for the trains to ply the route as it would entail track upgradation work. Senior officials pointed out that the existing tracks laid in the division can handle trains running up to a speed of 130 kmph.

"We have to undertake track upgradation work to start Vande Bharat trains through Tiruchy division. It would roughly take about two years,” an official said. Mentioning Vande Bharat trains’ average speed to be 160 kmph, the official added, “We have to therefore undertake track upgradation in order to start such high-speed trains through the route.”

Vande Bharat trains are, however, likely to ply Tiruchy in the near future for overhauling work. "Last year, we had upgraded the infrastructure at the Broad Gauge Coaching Depot in Tiruchy to handle overhauling work of Vande Bharat trains. These trains can hence reach Tiruchy anytime. The trains would then run at a lower speed to reach the Tiruchy depot," a railway engineer said. With some services like Tejas Express already running successfully through the Tiruchy division, sources said that the railway is likely to soon clear the decks for the running of Vande Bharat trains in the route. The Tiruchy-Villupuram section under the division is one of the possible routes for the high-speed trains to ply, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw Vande Bharat trains Tiruchy
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp