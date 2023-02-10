Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK's failures will fetch votes for AIADMK candidates, says GK Vasan

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The DMK government's failures over the past 19 months of governance will fetch votes for the AIADMK candidate in the Erode East bypolls, said Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan, who came to felicitate 50th birthday celebrations of the AIADMK's south district president SDR Vijayaseelan in Thoothukudi.

On the sidelines of the programme held at the SDR school in Korampallam, Vasan told reporters that a bright victory awaits the AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu in the Erode East bypolls as per the past few weeks of poll campaign. The failures of the DMK government over the past 19 months will fetch votes for Thennarasu, Vasan added.

"There is continuous havoc caused by rain in the delta region consisting of four revenue districts. However, it is disappointing to note that the state government has failed to consider the reasonable demands of farmers at their crucial times of crop damage and financial loss," he said. Charging that the government had even resisted deputing officials to assess the extent of the crop damage, Vasan insisted the government compensate farmers with Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per acre, he insisted.

On the controversy over the installation of Kalaignar's Pen statue, Vasan said the government ought to obtain appropriate approvals for the construction of the pen statue with due consultation of the public so that the legendary leader is not disrespected, he added.

