DSP, inspector among 11 booked in Madurai for abetting businessman to end life

By Express News Service

MADURAI: CBCID sleuths in Madurai recently registered a case against 11 persons, including a DSP and a woman inspector, for allegedly framing false charges against a businessman and demanding Rs 50 lakh, leading him to end his life. Sources said the deceased, Nachiyappan of Gurunthampattu of Kallal in Sivaganga, was in an extra-marital relationship with a married woman, whose husband was abroad.

"The woman's husband filed a complaint at AWPS Devakottai police station, through her minor daughter, claiming that Nachiyappan and his wife were involved in a physical activity in front of their daughter. The complaint also added that they misbehaved with her. A case was registered against both of them under the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act. The DSP, inspector and a few intermediaries allegedly asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh to close the case," added sources. Nachiyappan absconded in January 2022 and took the extreme step under the Keeranur police station of the Pudukkottai district.

Nachiyappan's wife lodged a complaint at Kallal police station stating that the policemen cheated on her husband for money. The police issued a CSR for the complaint but there was no progress in it, she added. She approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to transfer the case to the CBCID for a fair probe. Meanwhile, the woman, who was in a relationship with Nachiyappan, filed a separate plea, requesting the court to relieve her from the Pocso case as her husband had falsely implicated her in the case.

The court in October 2022 ordered to transfer of all three cases--the complaint through the minor daughter, Nachiyappan's wife's plea, and the petition by Nachiyappan's paramour-- to the CBCID. Following this, the CBCID police inquired and registered a case against the suspects for abetting suicide, extortion, and putting the man under fear by issuing false charges. They were booked under 211, 384, 389, and 306 IPC sections.

(Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available at the Tamil Nadu Health Department Helpline number 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050).

