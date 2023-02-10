Home States Tamil Nadu

DYFI urges CEO to stop RSS training classes in government-aided school

It is a known fact that RSS ideologies are against secularism, which causes division among people, he added.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Members of DYFI staged a protest in front of the Chief Educational Officer's Office on Thursday, demanding authorities stop the RSS training classes being held at The Madura College Higher Secondary School, a government-aided school. Following this, they submitted a petition to the CEO, in which District Secretary G Balamurugan said the RSS training class was held in the school from 6 am to 9 pm on February 5, in which over 100 students participated.

It is a known fact that RSS ideologies are against secularism, which causes division among people, he added. He further stated that it is essential to protect the environment of government-aided schools which are operated on the rules and regulations of the Tamil Nadu Government. Hence, stringent action must be taken against the management for permitting the RSS, he said.

