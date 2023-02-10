Ensure all schemes reach execution stage by year-end: CM MK Stalin tells officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday directed the officials of the state government to ensure that all schemes announced so far reach the execution stage by the end of this year. He said the frequent inspection would ensure the success of any scheme.

The Chief Minister said this while reviewing the status of 51 iconic projects of the state government and 19 future plans relating to 12 departments. Stalin said he would be reviewing the progress made in implementing the schemes once in two months, and directed the chief secretary to review the schemes every month.

CM said already 20 months have passed since the DMK government assumed office, and during the period, numerous good schemes have been implemented. Stating that he was satisfied with the progress made so far, he said the meeting was aimed at further strengthening the coordinated functioning among the ministers and employees.

The CM said if any scheme gets delayed due to a lack of clearance from departments, an official meeting should be convened. On the occasion, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over the report on his recent visit to Odisha.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday directed the officials of the state government to ensure that all schemes announced so far reach the execution stage by the end of this year. He said the frequent inspection would ensure the success of any scheme. The Chief Minister said this while reviewing the status of 51 iconic projects of the state government and 19 future plans relating to 12 departments. Stalin said he would be reviewing the progress made in implementing the schemes once in two months, and directed the chief secretary to review the schemes every month. CM said already 20 months have passed since the DMK government assumed office, and during the period, numerous good schemes have been implemented. Stating that he was satisfied with the progress made so far, he said the meeting was aimed at further strengthening the coordinated functioning among the ministers and employees. The CM said if any scheme gets delayed due to a lack of clearance from departments, an official meeting should be convened. On the occasion, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over the report on his recent visit to Odisha.