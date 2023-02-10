Farmer dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul after cops refuse to register complaint 

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A 50-year-old farmer, who was on treatment after he took the extreme step in front of the Ammayanayakanur police station on February 7 after the police allegedly refused to register his complaint, died at the Government Hospital in Dindigul on Thursday.



The farmer was identified as Pandi (50) resident of Kannima Nagar in Kulalakundu panchayat near Kodairoad. According to sources, Pandi had lodged a complaint at Ammayanayakanur police station after three persons from the Pallapatti area -- Shankar, Nachiappan, and Chinna Karuppu -- on April 13, 2022, attempted to encroach on his land and threatened to kill his 23-year-old son Sathiskannan, who works in a private company in SIPCOT near Pallapatti.

When the police did not take any steps against the trio, Pandi filed a petition with the Nilakottai Magistrate court in December 2022, demanding action against the trio, but again in vain. On February 7, Pandi lodged a complaint again to Ammayanayakanur police station, where the police refused to take action. Agitated by his own plight, he attempted to die by suicide on the premises of the station. Though he was receiving treatment at the Government Hospital in Dindigul, he died on Thursday morning.



(Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available at the Tamil Nadu Health Department Helpline number 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050)

