Former min, MLA acquitted in 2003 rioting case in Krishnagiri

On Thursday, Krishnagiri Principal District and Sessions Judge R Sakthivel acquitted nine accused, citing lack of evidence to prove the crime.

Published: 10th February 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Nine persons, including former Krishnagiri DMK MLA T Senguttuvan and former DMK minister V Mullaivendhan, were acquitted in a case related to rioting and damaging public property after a youth died in a firecracker blast during a public meeting near Rayakottai on 2003.

The DMK had organised a public meeting in Rayakottai on April 25, 2003. When bursting firecrackers during the meeting, a cracker exploded near Dastagir (20) and he died. Subsequently, there was a scuffle between the victim’s relatives and DMK cadre. As a result, the cadre damaged vehicles and shops nearby.

Following the incident, a resident of Nammandahalli village, Madhesh, had lodged a complaint at Rayakottai police station in May 2003, against 10  persons, including former Krishnagiri DMK MLA T Senguttuvan, former DMK minister V Mullaivendhan, who is now in AIADMK, and former Krishnagiri DMK town secretary Nawab. One of the accused, Murugesan died during the trial of the case. On Thursday, Krishnagiri Principal District and Sessions Judge R Sakthivel acquitted nine accused, citing lack of evidence to prove the crime.

