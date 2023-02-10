If India is mother of democracy, dissent is its firstborn child: Omar

Home States Tamil Nadu

mar Abdullah highlighted the importance of dissent in a democratic society at the ThinkEdu conclave | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  “The prime minister recently said that he considers India to be the mother of democracy. So if India is the mother of democracy, then I believe dissent is democracy’s firstborn child,” former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 11th edition of the TNIE ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 in Chennai, Abdullah highlighted the importance of dissent in a democratic society.

“Small things like Facebook posts can result in arbitrary arrests; cartoons and comedy sketches have seen people being arrested. None of this is healthy for this country,” said Abdullah.

The former chief minister highlighted the injustice of his eight-month detention for no reason but his disagreement with the government.

Speaking about Article 370, he said he is hopeful. “Because if the government had a strong case to make in the Supreme Court, they would have done everything possible to ensure the hearings had started by now,” he said.

