Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Corporation to build traffic islands through PPP model

Sources said the civic body is planning to construct the structures through PPP mode.

Published: 10th February 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

CCMC

CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The roundabouts set up by traffic police and highways departments on an experimental basis replacing signals at three key junctions has received a positive feedback from motorists. Following this, police has made a recommendation to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to build permanent traffic islands. Sources said the civic body is planning to construct the structures through PPP mode. The tenders are expected to be floated soon.

Traffic signals at Lawley Road junction on Thadagam Road, Brook Bond Road junction, Sinthamani junction on the Mettupalayam Road and Sungam junction on the Trichy Road have been replaced with roundabouts using sandbags.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said traffic police and highways department have requested the civic body to set up traffic islands and roundabouts at vital junctions once the trial is completed. “We had announced during last year’s budget session that traffic islands would be set up across the city. We plan to construct the traffic islands and roundabouts through PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode,” she informed.

Further, the civic body is planning to remove the ‘S’-bend on Vilankurichi-Thanneerpandal Road. With Vilankurichi, Thaneerapandal, CODISSIA and Gandhi Ma Nagar roads experiencing heavy traffic congestion due to the development of residential areas in the east and north zones, narrow roads around the S-bend has become a bottleneck.

“Around ` eight crores is required to acquire 35 cents where several individuals have built shops and houses at the S-bend. All of them are ready to give up the land. Approval for land acquisition has been obtained from the Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA). We are awaiting administrative sanction from the Commissioner of Municipal Administration to proceed,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMC traffic islands PPP model
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp