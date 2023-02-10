Home States Tamil Nadu

Law students should do rural interNship: Ex-Chief Justice of India

UU Lalit says there is No need to change the current collegium system

Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu

CHENNAI: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit on Thursday called for mandatory internships for law students to work with the rural population, similar to internships for medical students. The burning collegium controversy was briefly touched upon too, and when asked if there is a need to change the system, his answer was an emphatic no.

Speaking on ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th edition of TNIE ThinkEdu Conclave, Lalit, said, “Study of law must not be confined to universities and colleges, but must be open to the masses and the societal apparatus. It is time that emphasis should be given to internships where students will have to work with the rural population, interact with them, understand their problems and the challenges faced by them.”

Lalit said there should be one year of compulsory internships for those who pursue law. He added, “These examples will make them aware of the infirmities of that population and turn them into complete professionals and good human beings.”

The internship process will help make the rural population aware of their legal rights and make legal aid more accessible to them, he added.

“In courses like medicine, where, after a student graduates, the person has to give it back to society by serving as an intern in rural areas, why not in the legal profession? Why is it that the service of rural areas is the prerogative only of medical professionals?” he asked, advocating for the need for the internship system.

Sharing his experience as the chairperson NALSA (National Legal Services Authority), Lalit said since almost 66% of our population is below the poverty line, almost two-thirds of the legal matters involving them should be in the hands of legal aid services.

However, hardly 15% of this population is able to avail legal aid services. Poor people in rural areas still mortgage their properties and pay high-interest rates to fight their legal cases, he said and added, this problem needs to be solved and is against legal principles.

He also spoke about the proposal he has mooted for the appointment of legal aid defence counsel in each district, on the lines of public prosecutors.

