Madurai GRH treats 80 short-stature cases in 1 year

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Department of Endocrinology in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, treated 80 severe short-stature cases among children over the past year. According to a statement by GRH, over the past five years, nearly 120 children were evaluated with short stature. Moreover, it was noted that the number of thyroid tests has also gone up. Last year, around 20,000 patients were tested for thyroid. Children from poor families affected by growth hormone deficiency were administered growth hormone treatment.

Among cases of newborn babies with ambiguous genitalia, the gender of more than 40 newborns and children was identified by the disorder of the sexual development committee in GRH. For delayed puberty in males and females, testosterone therapy and estrogen therapy were administered respectively. So far, more than 30 patients have been treated. In 2022 alone, the GRH saw 59,823 outpatients and 790 inpatients in the Endocrinology department.

