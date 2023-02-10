Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA issues notice to owner of PFI building

A raid was conducted at the PFI office at Mugamaithyar Puram on September 22 too, following which the sleuths seized a few important documents and laptops, and sealed the building.

Published: 10th February 2023 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

PFI

Popular Front of India flags. (Representational Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued a notice to the owner of a building that functioned under the Popular Front of India (PFI) at Mugamaithyar Puram near Begampur in the district. Sleuths of NIA had recently conducted a raid at PFI offices and houses of office bearers of the PFI across the state, stating that they were acting against the nation's welfare and policies.

A raid was conducted at the PFI office at Mugamaithyar Puram on September 22 too, following which the sleuths seized a few important documents and laptops, and sealed the building. On Thursday, the sleuths issued notice to the owner of the building stating that the building should not be rented out, leased out, or sold without permission from the NIA. A copy of the notice was affixed on the building too. Officials led by East Tahsildar Shanthana Mary also accompanied the NIA officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Popular Front of India
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp