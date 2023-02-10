NIA issues notice to owner of PFI building

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued a notice to the owner of a building that functioned under the Popular Front of India (PFI) at Mugamaithyar Puram near Begampur in the district. Sleuths of NIA had recently conducted a raid at PFI offices and houses of office bearers of the PFI across the state, stating that they were acting against the nation's welfare and policies.

A raid was conducted at the PFI office at Mugamaithyar Puram on September 22 too, following which the sleuths seized a few important documents and laptops, and sealed the building. On Thursday, the sleuths issued notice to the owner of the building stating that the building should not be rented out, leased out, or sold without permission from the NIA. A copy of the notice was affixed on the building too. Officials led by East Tahsildar Shanthana Mary also accompanied the NIA officials.

