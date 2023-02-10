Home States Tamil Nadu

Stone quarry worker dies while clearing explosion rubble in Rajapalayam

Sources said explosives were used to break huge rocks in the stone quarry in Sokkanathan Puthur from February 7.

Published: 10th February 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: One person was killed and two others were injured in a stone quarry accident on Thursday near Rajapalayam. Sources said explosives were used to break huge rocks in the stone quarry in Sokkanathan Puthur from February 7.

"After one such blast on Thursday morning, three of the quarry workers, who were clearing the rubble, accidentally fell into the pit from a height of 50 feet. The deceased was identified as Marikani (50) from Ilanthiraikondan village in Rajapalayam and the injured as Muthumanickam and Samiraj from Tenkasi," added sources.

The two have been admitted to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries. Further probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stone quarry accident
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp