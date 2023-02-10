Stone quarry worker dies while clearing explosion rubble in Rajapalayam

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: One person was killed and two others were injured in a stone quarry accident on Thursday near Rajapalayam. Sources said explosives were used to break huge rocks in the stone quarry in Sokkanathan Puthur from February 7.

"After one such blast on Thursday morning, three of the quarry workers, who were clearing the rubble, accidentally fell into the pit from a height of 50 feet. The deceased was identified as Marikani (50) from Ilanthiraikondan village in Rajapalayam and the injured as Muthumanickam and Samiraj from Tenkasi," added sources.

The two have been admitted to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries. Further probe is on.

