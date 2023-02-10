Home States Tamil Nadu

Three held for trying to smuggle Rs 10.5 crore-worth of gold bars in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu

The three suspects on Wednesday had allegedly thrown the bag of gold into the sea.

Published: 10th February 2023 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 05:15 AM

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Officials from the Indian Coast Guard and the directorate of revenue intelligence retrieved 17.74kg of gold of smuggled gold bars worth Rs 10.5 crore near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram on Thursday. The three suspects on Wednesday had allegedly thrown the bag of gold into the sea. The officials were patrolling the Gulf of Mannar sea following a tip-off.

"Getting suspicious of the three suspects in a country boat, officials tried to stop them. They dropped the bag in panic and fled. They were arrested later and were identified as Nagoorkani, Anwar, and Mansur Ali from Mandapam. Upon further inquiry, the suspects confessed they were trying to smuggle 20 kg gold bars from Sri Lanka to Ramanathapuram. Deep sea swimmers of the Indian Coast Guard found the gold on Thursday morning. The recovered gold will be handed over to the customs department," added sources.

