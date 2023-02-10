Two leaves’ popularity waning in state, says TTV

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As long as the ‘two leaves’ symbol is linked to AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, its popularity would be on the wane across the state, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran here on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons in Thanjavur on Thursday, the AMMK leader also reiterated non-allotment of the ‘cooker’ symbol as reason for the party withdrawing from the Erode (East) bypoll. Had the intimation about the non-allotment from the Election Commission of India (ECI) come a few days before we might have moved the Supreme Court, he added.

On the prospects of the AIADMK in the bypoll later this month, Dhinakaran said the party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol was popular during the leadership of former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa.

As long as the symbol is linked to Palaniswami, its popularity would be on the wane across the state. This is because Palaniswami made the AIADMK into an outfit of a particular region in the state, he added.As far as the AMMK cadre’s choice in the by-election is concerned, Dhinakaran said they would not vote either for the DMK or for Palaniswami’s candidate. They know whom to vote for, he added.

On the ‘Pen Monument’ for former CM M Karunanidhi, the AMMK leader said no one would oppose it if it were to be located on the premises of the late leader’s memorial or Anna Arivalayam, with the DMK paying for its construction.

