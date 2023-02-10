Home States Tamil Nadu

Two leaves’ popularity waning in state, says TTV

As far as the AMMK cadre’s choice in the by-election is concerned, Dhinakaran said they would not vote either for the DMK or for Palaniswami’s candidate.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As long as the ‘two leaves’ symbol is linked to AIADMK interim general secretary  Edappadi K Palaniswami, its popularity would be on the wane across the state, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran here on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons in Thanjavur on Thursday, the AMMK leader also reiterated non-allotment of the ‘cooker’ symbol as reason for the party withdrawing from the Erode (East) bypoll. Had the intimation about the non-allotment from the Election Commission of India (ECI) come a few days before we might have moved the Supreme Court, he added.

On the prospects of the AIADMK in the bypoll later this month, Dhinakaran said the party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol was popular during the leadership of former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa.

As long as the symbol is linked to Palaniswami, its popularity would be on the wane across the state. This is because Palaniswami made the AIADMK into an outfit of a particular region in the state, he added.As far as the AMMK cadre’s choice in the by-election is concerned, Dhinakaran said they would not vote either for the DMK or for Palaniswami’s candidate. They know whom to vote for, he added.

On the ‘Pen Monument’ for former CM M Karunanidhi, the AMMK leader said no one would oppose it if it were to be located on the premises of the late leader’s memorial or Anna Arivalayam, with the DMK paying for its construction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp