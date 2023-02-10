Vicious propaganda against film institute: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : “It is a calculated, planned and scripted attack on the institution. Many teachers resigned saying that the institution has no future. Very vicious propaganda has been spread against the institute. I’m sad that the institute is getting a bad name, but I’m happy that now it has reached more people,” said Adoor Gopalakrishnan, regarding the ongoing controversy at the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Kerala. Speaking on the topic ‘The Art of Filmmaking’, he said that he knew that there are people within and outside the institute who gains from the institute’s fall. “Until Shankar Menon (former director of the institute) stepped in, there was complete anarchy. Menon brought in discipline,” Gopalakrishnan added. When asked about the situation at the FTII, Pune, Gopalakrishnan said that he doesn’t hear about FTII anymore. He spoke about the strike that was staged by the students after a television artist was made the chairperson. Gopalakrishnan said, “They have started many short-time courses there. These will kill the main course. There are many private institutions that can run these short-term courses.”