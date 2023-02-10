Home States Tamil Nadu

We need to embrace fact that multidisciplinary education is opening up the world: UoH V-C

Prof Zafar Sareshwala, former Vice-Chancellor of the Maulana Azad National University delved into the need to introduce the youth to opportunities that enable employment and entrepreneurship.

Published: 10th February 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Basuthkar J Rao, TV Kattimani, Sankarshan Basu and Zafar Sareshwala (R to L) | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vice-Chancellor of DMK Professor Basutjkar J Rao said that it is an “exciting transition time” with knowledge content being generated by technology. Speaking in “Reinventing the Old: Moving with the Times” session at TNIE’s ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 in Chennai, the professor said, “We need to embrace the fact that multidisciplinary education is opening up the world.

However, students are not able to seize the moment as they are not provided with tools and insights required to look at the problem in its gory details and come up with solutions.”

Prof Zafar Sareshwala, former Vice-Chancellor of the Maulana Azad National University delved into the need to introduce the youth to opportunities that enable employment and entrepreneurship.

“I don’t believe that complete reinvention is required. Instead, we need to channel existing resources and opportunities to the youth.”

Meanwhile, Dean of the Amrut Mody School of Management in Ahmedabad Professor Sankarshan Basu said, “Contextually, we do not need to do much, but we need to do is change the mindset. We need to reinvent the syllabus because the world is developing. We live in a world where alternatives exist and people should be reoriented to comprehend this reality,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of  Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Professor TV Kattimani said, “We should protect education for the future generations. It should not be driven market and business oriented.”

‘Integrate tribal medicines’

V-C of  Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh professor TV Kattimani stressed upon the need to integrate tribal knowledge and tribal medicines into mainstream educational institutions. Citing the example of ancient tribes who protected resources, he said that education should be protected for the future generations.

