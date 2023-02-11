AIADMK does not need help from any party, affirms EPS 

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Opposition leader and the AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the AIADMK does not need help from any political party to strengthen it though there is a perception that the BJP is trying to unite different factions of the opposition party.

Palaniswami visited Tirunelveli to attend different family functions of his party functionaries on Friday. When asked if any other political party has helped the AIADMK maintain its unity, he said the AIADMK has helped many parties and that it doesn’t need external help to straighten things within the party. In fact, it is the AIADMK that has been holding up many parties, he added.

Responding to a question on whether the AIADMK - BJP alliance will continue during the parliament election, Palaniswami said it shall be formed based on the situation at the time of the election. “The BJP is still with us, and our alliance will continue. On the other hand, DMK sees growth while the growth of the party’s allies -- Communist and Congress parties -- is fading due to their ineffective protests against issues, including the hike of property tax. These parties, which have become slaves to the DMK, will gradually disappear,” said Palaniswami.

Talking about the by-election of Erode East constituency, Palaniswami said his party would win the election. “Our victory will reflect in the parliamentary election too. The people are angry with the DMK government, which failed to implement major welfare schemes for the public over the past 21 months. While we attempted to distribute the protected Cauvery water to the people of this constituency at an outlay of `487 crore, the DMK government put our plan on hold. People raise their voices against DMK during the election campaign.

When M K Stalin was once the opposition leader, he demanded the AIADMK government to provide the paddy farmers of delta districts Rs 30,000 per ha as compensation for their crop loss. However, at present, Stalin is providing Rs 20,000, which was the same amount we had given then,” he added. Palaniswami further added instead of setting up a pen monument to his father Karunanidhi by spending crores, Stalin’s government could distribute pens to the students.

