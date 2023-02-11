Home States Tamil Nadu

Beautified Tiruchy corporation office turns favourite study spot for UPSC, TNPSC aspirants

Since then I have been a regular visitor. We are just fond of the ambience there, especially because the trees provide us with shade and warmth."

Students studying at the park on the Tiruchy corporation's main office premises | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The unutilised space in front of the main office of the city corporation has turned out to be the most preferred spot for students to conduct group studies, courtesy of the beautification work carried out last year on the premises.

Thick bushes shrouding the main office premises had rendered it unusable for any purposes until last year when the civic body gave it a facelift with walking tracks, seating arrangements and lawns. Of late, students prefer the 'green' spot to any other for group studies.

N Kannadasan, a student preparing for the bank examination, said, "As the office is located in close proximity to our coaching centre, we often take our studies out of the classrooms to the open, holding discussions and taking notes.

We are relieved of distractions since it is a government office space and the premises nowadays record an increasing footfall of students preparing for banking exams, UPSC, and the TNPSC." J Saranya, a student preparing for TNPSC, said, "A friend referred the place to me.

Since then I have been a regular visitor. We are just fond of the ambience there, especially because the trees provide us with shade and warmth." A senior official said, "The office spans roughly 7,200 square feet of land. Last July, we had decided to give it a facelift. Since then students have been thronging the premises. We even clear their doubts sometimes."

