BJP confident of ’24 LS win, BRS & INC differ

Gourav Vallabh, national spokesperson, INC, asked why PM Modi was silent on the Adani issue and said he hoped all Karyakartas wished Rahul to be the prime minister.

Published: 11th February 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

TNIE editor Santwana Bhattacharya, BRS leader K Kavitha and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and INC national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  BRS leader K Kavitha on Friday said that the BJP would not be voted back to power in 2024. Speaking on ‘Elections 2024: Who will win’, at the 11th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave,’ the Telangana Legislative Council member said the BJP had failed to keep many promises and the people will make them pay for it.

In conversation with Santwana Bhattacharya, editor, TNIE, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, “As far as 2024 is concerned, there is a clear message across the nation that Narendra Modi will take oath as the PM for a third time.”

Gourav Vallabh, national spokesperson, INC, asked why PM Modi was silent on the Adani issue and said he hoped all Karyakartas wished Rahul to be the prime minister. Countering him, Vanathi Srinivasan said, “Karyakartas wish Rahul Gandhi to be the prime minister, but the truth is Rahul Gandhi does not wish to be the PM.”

Vanathi added people now have electricity, gas connections, etc. “This is all due to the efforts of PM Modi.” Speaking about PM Kisan scheme, Kavitha said Modi had claimed the scheme will benefit 11.47 crore farmers, but now they are only giving it to 3.8 crore farmers.

In the Lok Sabha, the PM said we are supplying water to eight crore people and in the Rajya Sabha, it was said water was being supplied to 11 crore people. Which is the correct number, she questioned. Kavitha also questioned why the government remained silent on the Adani issue.

