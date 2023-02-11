‘Box-office success doesn’t reflect film’s worth’

Chandhini R By

CHENNAI: From box-office discussions to changing perceptions about cinema, ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi weighed in on several topics at the 11th edition of The New Indian Express’ ThinkEdu Conclave 2023 held in Chennai on Friday. The actor, who is receiving rave reviews for his performance in the Prime Video series, Farzi, revealed that he hasn’t been watching himself on screen during the past four-five years. “This is because I don’t like my performances. I went to see Master and could last only till the interval. I’m rather shy and can’t watch my own performances,” he said.

The actor, who has seen a fair share of box-office successes and failures, doesn’t believe that a film’s merit is connected to box office success. “It’s sad that a section of the fans are so invested in discussing these numbers,” said the Vikram actor. Drawing from a personal anecdote, Vijay Sethupathi spoke about how his home production Orange Mittai, written by him and starring him in the lead role, wasn’t received well by the audience. “I took inspiration from my father and wrote Orange Mittai.

However, even my own family members felt the film was rather boring. Now, years later, many have good things to say about it,” he recalled. Among the actor’s memorable performances is his portrayal of a transwoman, Shilpa, in Super Deluxe, which fetched him a National Award. The character, Shilpa, taught him important life lessons, Vijay Sethupathi said.

‘Films reflect human relationships’

“While playing her, I recognised the femininity within me. It almost felt dangerous because I wondered if

Shilpa would stay within me forever.” In his trademark style, he signed off by stressing the importance of art. “Films reflect human relationships and how we handle it.

We see the impact of politics, contributions of people across genders… we understand more about a civilisation through cinema.” Over 400 participants took part in the final day of the conclave.

