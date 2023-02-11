Country gets new launch vehicle as ISRO declares SS LV operational

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

SRIHARIKOTA: Anxious moments at the mission control centre at ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre here on Friday gave way to relief when the space agency successfully launched the second developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) and placed three payloads, including an earth observation satellite, in the precise orbit.

After its first developmental flight launched in August last year failed to place the satellites correctly due to an anomaly, ISRO Chairman S Somanath, on confirmation of Friday’s mission being a success, congratulated the entire space community and announced that the country now has a new launch vehicle in SSLV-D2. “SSLV D2 has placed the EOS-07 satellite in the intended orbit very accurately.

Along with EOS-07 two other satellites were placed in the required orbit. Orbit landing achieved by the vehicle using its novel, very cost-effective and innovative guidance navigation system is exceedingly good,” he said. “We were targeting to put it in a 450 km orbit.

We have very close apogee and perigee. This shows that the new model of vehicle navigation system and electronics that we have incorporated in SSLV is doing very well,” Somanath, who is also secretary of the Department of Space, added.

According to ISRO, SSLV is capable of launching mini-, micro- and nano-satellites in the 10-500 kg segment into the 500 km planar orbit. It caters to the launch of satellites to Low Earth Orbits (LEO) on a “launch on-demand” basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turnaround time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure.

On the failed maiden flight, SSLV-D1, Somanath said ISRO suffered a narrow miss of placing the satellite in the orbit because of a shortfall in velocity. “I am very happy to report that we analysed the problems we faced in D1, identified corrective action, applied (them) at a fast pace, qualified all of those new systems, and went through a lot of simulations and studies to ensure that the vehicle will become a success this time,” he further said. Mission Director SS Vinod termed it a momentous occasion.

“It all started in 2018 and the rocket has reached the intended destination today.” Sam Dayala Dev, the director of ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit, said the team had integrated, tested and declared the rocket fit for launch in just 36 hours.

“In the navigation area, we used one of the low cost sensors but yet it came out with the best performance.” What next? Somanath said the space agency was gearing up for a commercial satellite launch with its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) by the end of March. Further, the launch of 36 satellites of the UK-based OneWeb around the same time, an unmanned mission, among others, are in the offing, he revealed.

