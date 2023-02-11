Home States Tamil Nadu

Disabled man dies while trying to save 7-year-old son in garbage tank

The boy and three fire service personnel, who fainted due to asphyxiation, are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in the district.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  A 35-year-old disabled person lost his life while attempting to rescue his 7-year-old son, who accidentally fell down into a garbage tank near Kottaikulam on Friday. The boy and three fire service personnel, who fainted due to asphyxiation, are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in the district. Sources said the deceased, Vetrivel was residing at Solaihall road in the district with his wife Muthumari and their son Lingeswaran.

"On Friday, the three went to Kottaikulam pond to take a bath. When they were returning home, Lingeswaran fell into the garbage tank. Vetrivel jumped into the tank to rescue his child. Fire and rescue service personnel--Karthikeyan, Sureshkumar and Rajkumar--fainted when they tried to rescue the two. Additional fire service personnel were roped in.

All five persons were admitted at the government hospital in Dindigul. Vetrivel died and the remaining four are in the Intensive Care Unit," added sources. Residents said the area, in the vicinity of Kottaimariamman and Bathirakaliamman temples, is a dumping ground for various kinds of garbages littered by devotees and the public. It has not been cleaned for a long time and can cause asphyxiation, they added.

