DMK, Congress MPs walk out of Lok Sabha over AIIMS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK and Congress Lok Sabha MPs staged a walkout from the parliament on Friday after a heated argument with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya over establishing AIIMS in Madurai.

Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed noisy scenes after the DMK’s floor leader and former union minister TR Baalu raised a supplementary question to Mansukh Mandaviya when he was answering a question related to establishing AIIMS hospitals in the country.

Narrating the incident, TR Baalu, told TNIE, “I raised only a general question to the minister. I asked how many AIIMS colleges in India are functioning without proper infrastructure, and how many are yet to be constructed despite PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone?.”

The former minister added after hearing his question, the speaker and the union minister said that was a wrong question. “Mansukh Mandaviya said the opposition is spreading wrong information about AIIMS Madurai, and that medical courses of the institute are going on and Rs 1,900 crore has been earmarked for constructing the infrastructure,” he said.

On seeing the arguments between the DMK members and the union health minister, some members of the ruling BJP came out in support of Mandaviya and raised their voices. A visibly agitated Dayanidhi Maran of DMK said, ‘Who is he to talk like this”. “He is blackmailing us, he is threatening us,” he charged.

