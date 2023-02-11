Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Foreign VarsIties in India will open avenues’

We will now work towards setting up campuses in India as well considering the potential it promises, the diplomat added.

SASTRA Vice Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam (left) in discussion with the foreign diplomats at the ThinkEdu conclave in Chennai, on Friday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The UGC’s draft regulations allowing foreign educational institutions to set up campuses in India will open new avenues for countries, stressed the consuls general of Germany, Australia and France at the 11th edition of ThinkEdu conclave here on Friday.

In an interaction with SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam on ‘Indian Higher Education: The Global Dimension’, Lisa Talbot Barre, the consul general of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, welcomed the UGC’s proposal and pointed out that French universities already have campuses in other countries.

We will now work towards setting up campuses in India as well considering the potential it promises, the diplomat added. Sarah Kirlew, the Australian consulgeneral for South India, said Australian universities are studying the opportunity carefully.

“This sends a very positive signal for India and for the appetite for education in India. There is a lot of demand for skilling in India and that is one sector we will be interested to work with India. Our training institutions can partner and work closely with India,” Kirlew further said.

While Consul General of Germany to India Michaela Küchler pointed out that German universities don’t follow a tradition of setting up campuses abroad, she said their research institutions will show interest in the UGC proposal.“Research engagements in foreign universities” is “something exciting for us,” Consul General Küchler said.

