Give EC pill to all who want it: Tamil Nadu health dept  

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After complaints of a ‘shadow ban’ on giving emergency contraceptive (EC) pills to unmarried women in Tamil Nadu, the state family welfare department has instructed healthcare providers in government hospitals to provide the pills to all women who seek it without inquiring about their marital status. Officials also denied there was a ‘shadow ban’ on dispensing such pills.

Officials also said adequate stock of EC pills is available in all government facilities starting from primary health centres (PHCs) to medical college hospitals across the state. Dr S Amudha, joint director, family welfare department, told TNIE, “There is no ban on EC pills. All government hospitals have been told to stock the pills and give them to those who want to use them irrespective of their marital status.”

The EC pills will be available in all family planning units in hospitals. People in need can get it from healthcare providers. In some places, they may ask for outpatient (OP) slips that are just for the institutions to record the stock status and number of pills dispatched, Amudha said.

Move to end unwanted & teenage pregnancies

Depending on healthcare provider on duty at the time, some people would go and get the OP slips themselves and record it in the registry and some may ask the patient to get it. These should not be mistaken as denial of pills, Amudha said.

M Ramachandran, deputy director of information, education and communication of the family welfare department, said hospitals were also instructed to prominently display boards with information on availability of EC pills and methodology to get them in hospitals.

“But people should understand that EC pills should not be used as regular contraceptive method but should be used only in emergencies like unprotected sexual contact or contraceptive failure. Women should have this awareness and should use the pills accordingly,” Ramachandran said.

Dr S Vijaya, former director, Government Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Egmore, said the pills prevent unwanted pregnancies and unsafe and illegal abortions. The pill also prevents teenage pregnancies. It should be taken within 72 hours of unprotected sexual contact or failed contraception.

Amudha said instructions have also been given to healthcare providers to keep the pills in emergency units of hospitals to ensure their availability 24x7. Ramachandran said instructions were again issued to Chennai Corporation health department officials to ensure availability of the pills in all centres in Chennai at a review meeting on Friday.

CHENNAI: After complaints of a ‘shadow ban’ on giving emergency contraceptive (EC) pills to unmarried women in Tamil Nadu, the state family welfare department has instructed healthcare providers in government hospitals to provide the pills to all women who seek it without inquiring about their marital status. Officials also denied there was a ‘shadow ban’ on dispensing such pills. Officials also said adequate stock of EC pills is available in all government facilities starting from primary health centres (PHCs) to medical college hospitals across the state. Dr S Amudha, joint director, family welfare department, told TNIE, “There is no ban on EC pills. All government hospitals have been told to stock the pills and give them to those who want to use them irrespective of their marital status.” The EC pills will be available in all family planning units in hospitals. People in need can get it from healthcare providers. In some places, they may ask for outpatient (OP) slips that are just for the institutions to record the stock status and number of pills dispatched, Amudha said. Move to end unwanted & teenage pregnancies Depending on healthcare provider on duty at the time, some people would go and get the OP slips themselves and record it in the registry and some may ask the patient to get it. These should not be mistaken as denial of pills, Amudha said. M Ramachandran, deputy director of information, education and communication of the family welfare department, said hospitals were also instructed to prominently display boards with information on availability of EC pills and methodology to get them in hospitals. “But people should understand that EC pills should not be used as regular contraceptive method but should be used only in emergencies like unprotected sexual contact or contraceptive failure. Women should have this awareness and should use the pills accordingly,” Ramachandran said. Dr S Vijaya, former director, Government Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Egmore, said the pills prevent unwanted pregnancies and unsafe and illegal abortions. The pill also prevents teenage pregnancies. It should be taken within 72 hours of unprotected sexual contact or failed contraception. Amudha said instructions have also been given to healthcare providers to keep the pills in emergency units of hospitals to ensure their availability 24x7. Ramachandran said instructions were again issued to Chennai Corporation health department officials to ensure availability of the pills in all centres in Chennai at a review meeting on Friday.