‘India needs to rethink medical edu to realise its vision to heal world’

CHENNAI: “Every citizen is entitled to basic education and healthcare,” said Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. Reddy was in a conversation with healthcare analyst and political commentator Dr Sumanth C Raman on the second day of the ThinkEdu conclave on Friday. Discussing the ‘Cost of Healthcare: The Gap in Medical Education’, she added India was in the right direction in terms of making healthcare accessible to future generations.

Reddy said, “India has an ambitious vision to heal the world”. To realise this vision, she stressed there was a need to rethink medical education, which does not confine itself to the progress of doctors but the entire medical fraternity.

Responding to Dr Raman’s query on rising cost of medical education, Reddy said a regulatory system was needed. She said high cost of education couldn’t be helped, but added, “We shouldn’t charge so much that students are unable to access it.”

The experts discussed the need to make a shift from the archaic norms of the past and move towards being smart about the technological advancements of the future. Dr Raman elaborated that skilling the medical students for the change was necessary.

The panelists stressed the need for establishing a higher number of nursing colleges. While they lauded the Centre’s announcement in the recent budget to open 157 nursing institutes, the real need was beyond 1,570 institutes of nursing, the two admitted.

Addressing a question from the audience on the need to counsel medical aspirants at the school level, Dr Raman pointed out that senior professionals in the industry should handhold the young. “We have to understand what students want. Otherwise, we will have unhappy doctors.”

