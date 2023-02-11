Home States Tamil Nadu

‘India needs to rethink medical edu to realise its vision to heal world’

“Every citizen is entitled to basic education and healthcare,” said Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.

Published: 11th February 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

The second and final day of TNIE's ThinkEdu conclave 2023 in Chennai. (Photo | Satish babu, EPS)

The second and final day of TNIE's ThinkEdu conclave 2023 in Chennai. (Photo | Satish babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  “Every citizen is entitled to basic education and healthcare,” said Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. Reddy was in a conversation with healthcare analyst and political commentator Dr Sumanth C Raman on the second day of the ThinkEdu conclave on Friday. Discussing the ‘Cost of Healthcare: The Gap in Medical Education’, she added India was in the right direction in terms of making healthcare accessible to future generations.

Preetha Reddy

Reddy said, “India has an ambitious vision to heal the world”. To realise this vision, she stressed there was a need to rethink medical education, which does not confine itself to the progress of doctors but the entire medical fraternity.

Responding to Dr Raman’s query on rising cost of medical education, Reddy said a regulatory system was needed. She said high cost of education couldn’t be helped, but added, “We shouldn’t charge so much that students are unable to access it.”

The experts discussed the need to make a shift from the archaic norms of the past and move towards being smart about the technological advancements of the future. Dr Raman elaborated that skilling the medical students for the change was necessary. 

The panelists stressed the need for establishing a higher number of nursing colleges. While they lauded the Centre’s announcement in the recent budget to open 157 nursing institutes, the real need was beyond 1,570 institutes of nursing, the two admitted.

Addressing a question from the audience on the need to counsel medical aspirants at the school level, Dr Raman pointed out that senior professionals in the industry should handhold the young. “We have to understand what students want. Otherwise, we will have unhappy doctors.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Preetha Reddy Apollo Hospitals Enterprise ThinkEdu conclave
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp