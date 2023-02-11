Home States Tamil Nadu

‘India will see a new dawn after 2024 elections’

Published: 11th February 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his hope that the country will see a new dawn after the parliament election in 2024. He made these remarks while attending a marriage function in Chennai on Friday. He urged the DMK cadre to get ready to work for the election.

Giving an indirect reply to those opposing the Pen memorial for former CM M Karunanidhi, Stalin said, “Whenever the pen of Kalaignar bends, Tamil Nadu stands tall. It is his pen that strived for the creation of Valluvar Kottam. The Kalaignar’s pen is the pen that designed and built Tidal Park.”

He further listed various projects of the state such as the establishment of Poompuhar, and the slum clearance board.  He also pointed out Karunanidhi’s pen was responsible for creating lakhs of graduates in the state. And he underlined, “The ideals of this Dravidian model government was written by the (Karunanidhi’s) pen.”

Speaking about the ongoing parliament session, Stalin said the union government didn’t give proper reply to the members of the DMK party, who raised various issues such as the Sethusamudram project, job opportunities for youth, AIIMS hospital in Madurai and others.

Comments

