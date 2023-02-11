‘People voted AIADMK out due to corruption’

By Express News Service

ERODE: Responding to graft charges levelled by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, industries minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday said people voted the AIADMK out of power because of its corrupt governance.

Addressing media persons in Erode, Thennarasu said, “ AIADMK leaders are accusing us of corruption during their campaign. They have no right to talk about corruption. People put an end to the AIADMK government because of its corruption. They should not forget that. People know that during the AIADMK rule, there was corruption in the allocation of contracts. CBI has filed a charge sheet against a former minister. It is funny they are complaining about the DMK regime.”

Further, the minister said it was the AIADMK which betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu. “Palaniswami has nothing to claim as achievements despite being the chief minister. His government betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu by pledging themselves to the BJP. During the tenure of Jayalalithaa, NEET and UDAY power scheme were not implemented in the state. After her demise, the AIADMK government approved the schemes.”

He added, “Tamil Nadu Electricity Board is facing various problems because of mismanagement by the previous government. We are now fixing the economy of the state. Law and order is excellent under DMK rule whereas there were several issues during the AIADMK regime like the Thoothukudi firing, and Pollachi sexual assault case.”

