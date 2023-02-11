Home States Tamil Nadu

Rally emphasises transformation of discrimination-free Bharat

Headed by Jeevan Kumar Malla, the founding president of the party, over 32 cadres reached Thoothukudi during their 11,399-km-long journey on Friday.

Published: 11th February 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Headed by Jeevan Kumar Malla, the founding president of the party, over 32 cadres reached Thoothukudi during their 11,399-km-long journey on Friday.

Headed by Jeevan Kumar Malla, the founding president of the party, over 32 cadres reached Thoothukudi during their 11,399-km-long journey on Friday.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A group of activists attached to the Bahujan Dravida Party arrived at Thoothukudi on Friday as a part of 'Begampuram Bharat Brotherhood Yatra-2023', a pan-India rally which started from Patna Sahib Gurudwara in Bihar to Anandpur Gurudwara Punjab.

Headed by Jeevan Kumar Malla, the founding president of the party, over 32 cadres reached Thoothukudi during their 11,399-km-long journey on Friday. The Periyarists and the members of the Tamil Sikh cultural brotherhood and educational foundation felicitated the participants. They garlanded the statues of Periyar and Cruz Fernandes in Thoothukudi before moving towards Tiruchendur.

Addressing the press, Malla said the 55-day rally, passing 24 states across India, is aimed at achieving a Bharat that is free from discrimination and oppression. "The root cause of the social, politico-economic and cultural problems in India is due to prevalent castes and untouchability.

The rally will meet leaders of indigenous religious groups, including Singhs and Aadhi Darmis of Punjab, Lingayats of Karnataka, Ayyavazhis of Kanyakumari, Saranas of Jarkand, Kabirdas of Madhya Pradesh, Narayana Gurus of Kerala, Nama Shudras of West Bengal and Buddhists of Maharashtra, so as to join hands for the cause of social transformation," he said.

The rally consisted of retired bureaucrats, volunteers and three people namely Selva Singh of Chekkarakudi, Thoothukudi, Rajan Singh of Tirunelveli and Palanisamy Singh of Virudhunagar who recently embraced Sikhism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahujan Dravida Party Begampuram Bharat Brotherhood Yatra
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp