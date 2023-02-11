Rally emphasises transformation of discrimination-free Bharat

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A group of activists attached to the Bahujan Dravida Party arrived at Thoothukudi on Friday as a part of 'Begampuram Bharat Brotherhood Yatra-2023', a pan-India rally which started from Patna Sahib Gurudwara in Bihar to Anandpur Gurudwara Punjab.

Headed by Jeevan Kumar Malla, the founding president of the party, over 32 cadres reached Thoothukudi during their 11,399-km-long journey on Friday. The Periyarists and the members of the Tamil Sikh cultural brotherhood and educational foundation felicitated the participants. They garlanded the statues of Periyar and Cruz Fernandes in Thoothukudi before moving towards Tiruchendur.

Addressing the press, Malla said the 55-day rally, passing 24 states across India, is aimed at achieving a Bharat that is free from discrimination and oppression. "The root cause of the social, politico-economic and cultural problems in India is due to prevalent castes and untouchability.

The rally will meet leaders of indigenous religious groups, including Singhs and Aadhi Darmis of Punjab, Lingayats of Karnataka, Ayyavazhis of Kanyakumari, Saranas of Jarkand, Kabirdas of Madhya Pradesh, Narayana Gurus of Kerala, Nama Shudras of West Bengal and Buddhists of Maharashtra, so as to join hands for the cause of social transformation," he said.

The rally consisted of retired bureaucrats, volunteers and three people namely Selva Singh of Chekkarakudi, Thoothukudi, Rajan Singh of Tirunelveli and Palanisamy Singh of Virudhunagar who recently embraced Sikhism.

