Rankings not marker of excellence, says UGC chief

On Day 2 of the ThinkEdu Conclave on Friday, the chairman summed up UGC’s policies to explain how they can create diverse institutions of excellence.

Published: 11th February 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar in conversation with SASTRA V-C Dr S Vaidhyasubramaniam at the ThinkEdu Conclave. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar stated that rankings are not a marker of excellence, and universities must instead work towards maximising their resources based on their goals and capabilities.

On Day 2 of the ThinkEdu Conclave on Friday, the chairman summed up UGC’s policies to explain how they can create diverse institutions of excellence. He stressed the need for educational institutions to achieve scale even as they focus on achieving learning outcomes. 

Exhorting institutes to embrace digital education Kumar said, “If higher education is on a mass scale, it will lead to enhanced aggregate learning in society, aggregate productivity, academic value, and increase per capita income and wealth. This in turn will create the possibility for massive investment in huge public funding for education,” he said during a conversation with the vice chancellor of Sastra,
S Vaidhyasubramaniam.

The chairman reflected on the role of regulators in shaping educational institutions. He critiqued the role of regulators in various sectors including education, such as the UGC itself, which hinder the process of reform in universities. “These bodies only regulate for the sake of it because the law empowers them. We need to do away with that mindset, and strike balance between humility and pride,” he said adding that regulators should involve processes that are consultative in nature.

The discussion then segued into the proposed Higher Education Council of India that aims to integrate various higher education regulators such as the UGC and the AICTE under one body. The chairman cited the need to “clean up the houses” as regulators. 

Responding to students’ queries, he stated that the CUET made the admission process objective and inclusive. He refuted the criticism that the exam forces students to take coaching classes and said it was based on the Class 12 syllabus only.

