Rs 100-crore push for Dharmapuri-Morappur railway line brings cheer to people

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri welcome the Union government’s announcement of sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the Dharmapuri-Morappur Railway line in the budget. Activists in the district stated that the improved connectivity could lead to the development of many agro-based and minor industries in the district.

The railway project is one of the key projects anticipated by the residents of the district. Karu Balan, treasurer of the Railway Passengers Welfare Association, said, “During the British reign, there existed a railway line connecting Dharmapuri and Morappur. The route began in 1906 and continued till 1941. Thereafter, for some unknown reasons, the route was discontinued. A large part of the railway lines remains intact with several areas requiring renovation. So for the past 20 years, we have been requesting this project.”

“At present, residents in Dharmapuri have to travel over 35 km to Morappur and board trains to Chennai from there,” he added. Mathialagan, District Secretary of the Railway Passengers and Social Welfare Association said, “Dharmapuri is a backward district and one of the key reasons for this is due to the lack of industries. But the railway line will improve connectivity with the state capital and provide access to its ports. Agro-based industries would directly benefit from the scheme and it is likely to create many small and medium-scale production industries.”

Mathialagan added, “In 2019, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal arrived here along with then MP Anbumani Ramadoss and announced that the project would be completed at the cost of Rs 358.95 crore to complete the 36 km stretch. However, only parts of the funds have been announced. This will only be enough for the land acquisition and other expenses. We urge the Railway department to complete the project at the earliest.”

Dharmapuri MP DNV S Senthilkumar said, “In 2019 after the foundation stone for the project was laid, a sum of Rs 2.5 crore were announced. But the contractor who took up the project dropped the works midway. It was only in 2022, that the Dharmapuri administration allocated 13 revenue officials to survey the project. To ensure that a large number of villages which lie along the route are affected, we modified the initial plan. During the Union Budget Session 2023- 2024, we have been allocated Rs 100 crore as part of the first phase. Further funds will be allotted under three phases and efforts would be taken to complete the project at the earliest,” he said.

