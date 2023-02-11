Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven vision-impaired students clear SSC level I exam in Kovai

Some of them have also cleared TNPSC Group II preliminary exam and are preparing for the Mains exam at the Centre situated at Varadharajapuram.

Published: 11th February 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

The students, hailing from various districts have undergone training at NFB Academy for various exams.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Seven vision-impaired students, who attended the free training conducted by the National Federation of the Blind Academy, have cleared the Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level (SSC-CGL) Level I Exam.

The students, Vignesh, Siranjeevi, Kokila, Kasthuri, Velumani, Benazir and Karthick, hailing from various districts including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tuticorin, Trichy, Salem and Ramanathapuram have undergone training at NFB Academy for various exams. Some of them have also cleared TNPSC Group II preliminary exam and are preparing for the Mains exam at the Centre situated at Varadharajapuram.

K Ganesh, the faculty coordinator of the centre said, “This is 100% result for the academy as only seven aspirants have written the Level I examination held from December 1 to December 13 2022. The academy will conduct the classes for the level II exam which would be held from March 1 to March 7. All the candidates are from marginalized families.

However, it was difficult to find scribes for these students. This time, we could not arrange a scribe for the candidate Siranjeevi and finally, a supervisor in the exam centre helped him to get one. It would be helpful if anybody is willing to provide scribe support for the level II exam.” Recently, two aspirants, Jaya Prakash and Sathish landed jobs in Tamil Nadu Grama Bank. Another aspirant, Dharani, has been placed at ESIC as Upper Division Clerk.

The NFB conducts coaching classes for visually challenged aspirants from marginalised communities for all the competitive exams. The boarding and lodging are arranged free of cost for the aspirants. After seeing their service, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has extended their support by providing morning breakfast for 10 to 20 students from taking Kaalai Unavu Thittam (breakfast scheme) every day. It should be noted that a total of 110 visually challenged persons have got selected for various government departments through the centre since 2016.

