Home States Tamil Nadu

Step up animal birth control drive, activists urge CCMC

The decision was taken after an NGO survey stated there are over one lakh stray dogs in the city.

Published: 11th February 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

The population of street dogs has spiked as the civic body did not carry out ABC programme because of the pandemic.

The population of street dogs has spiked as the civic body did not carry out ABC programme because of the pandemic.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation is planning to set up two more Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in the city to curb the increasing stray dog menace. The decision was taken after an NGO survey stated there are over one lakh stray dogs in the city.

The population of street dogs has spiked as the civic body did not carry out ABC programme because of the pandemic. In view of this, CCMC in collaboration with ‘Dogs of Coimbatore’, an initiative of Vajra Foundation, an NGO based in Coimbatore, in association with WVS (Worldwide Veterinary Service), an organisation working for animal welfare in over 30 countries, conducted a stray dog population survey last year in the city.

In a first-of-a-kind initiative, the Dogs of Coimbatore held the stray dog census, using digital methods, in all 100 wards of the city for several months and submitted the report to CCMC commissioner on Thursday.
Kesica Jayapalan, founder and managing trustee of Vajra Foundation told TNIE, “Along with the  report, we’ve also submitted recommendations on controlling dog population. First, the officials need to form an ABC monitoring committee comprising the CCMC Commissioner, deputy commissioner, CHO, animal enthusiasts and volunteers among others in order to check the number and quality of surgeries performed on strays. Currently, around 400 to 500 dogs are sterilised every month in the three ABC centres. We have urged the civic body to ramp them up by at least 20,000 annually to bring down the population.”

CCMC commissioner Prathap said, “We will conduct regular ABC programmes. At present, we are short on manpower but will increase it soon. And we will set up two more ABC centres, once suitable places are identified.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMC Animal Birth Control stray dogs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp