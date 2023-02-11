Step up animal birth control drive, activists urge CCMC

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation is planning to set up two more Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in the city to curb the increasing stray dog menace. The decision was taken after an NGO survey stated there are over one lakh stray dogs in the city.

The population of street dogs has spiked as the civic body did not carry out ABC programme because of the pandemic. In view of this, CCMC in collaboration with ‘Dogs of Coimbatore’, an initiative of Vajra Foundation, an NGO based in Coimbatore, in association with WVS (Worldwide Veterinary Service), an organisation working for animal welfare in over 30 countries, conducted a stray dog population survey last year in the city.

In a first-of-a-kind initiative, the Dogs of Coimbatore held the stray dog census, using digital methods, in all 100 wards of the city for several months and submitted the report to CCMC commissioner on Thursday.

Kesica Jayapalan, founder and managing trustee of Vajra Foundation told TNIE, “Along with the report, we’ve also submitted recommendations on controlling dog population. First, the officials need to form an ABC monitoring committee comprising the CCMC Commissioner, deputy commissioner, CHO, animal enthusiasts and volunteers among others in order to check the number and quality of surgeries performed on strays. Currently, around 400 to 500 dogs are sterilised every month in the three ABC centres. We have urged the civic body to ramp them up by at least 20,000 annually to bring down the population.”

CCMC commissioner Prathap said, “We will conduct regular ABC programmes. At present, we are short on manpower but will increase it soon. And we will set up two more ABC centres, once suitable places are identified.”

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation is planning to set up two more Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in the city to curb the increasing stray dog menace. The decision was taken after an NGO survey stated there are over one lakh stray dogs in the city. The population of street dogs has spiked as the civic body did not carry out ABC programme because of the pandemic. In view of this, CCMC in collaboration with ‘Dogs of Coimbatore’, an initiative of Vajra Foundation, an NGO based in Coimbatore, in association with WVS (Worldwide Veterinary Service), an organisation working for animal welfare in over 30 countries, conducted a stray dog population survey last year in the city. In a first-of-a-kind initiative, the Dogs of Coimbatore held the stray dog census, using digital methods, in all 100 wards of the city for several months and submitted the report to CCMC commissioner on Thursday. Kesica Jayapalan, founder and managing trustee of Vajra Foundation told TNIE, “Along with the report, we’ve also submitted recommendations on controlling dog population. First, the officials need to form an ABC monitoring committee comprising the CCMC Commissioner, deputy commissioner, CHO, animal enthusiasts and volunteers among others in order to check the number and quality of surgeries performed on strays. Currently, around 400 to 500 dogs are sterilised every month in the three ABC centres. We have urged the civic body to ramp them up by at least 20,000 annually to bring down the population.” CCMC commissioner Prathap said, “We will conduct regular ABC programmes. At present, we are short on manpower but will increase it soon. And we will set up two more ABC centres, once suitable places are identified.”