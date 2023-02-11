Students travel on bus footboard, TNSTC blames college

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKAIS: Students of Rani Anna Government College for Women were seen travelling on the footboard in buses on Friday evening. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tirunelveli, said they had arranged enough buses for the students but the college administration changed the class hours without consulting them.

"The college was functioning in two shifts - from 8 am to 1 pm and from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Accordingly, the TNSTC organised the transportation facility. However, without consulting us, the college administration began conducting classes in a single shift from 10 am to 3:30 pm from January 18.

We are now operating 12 free buses from the college campus to Tirunelveli city and another two buses to the city via the college from 3:30 pm to 4 pm. For the students who are travelling from the college to different parts of the Tenkasi district, we have been operating four free buses for women. Apart from this, six Mofussil buses are plying to Alangulam, Surandai and Tenkasi via the college," read a TNSTC statement.



However, the students of the women's college refused to board the Mofussil buses as they charge them. They demanded the TNSTC to arrange more buses in the morning and evening hours from Alangulam. Deputy Manager of TNSTC, Subramanian, Public Relations Officer Navaskhan and college lecturers were present in front of the college to manage the crowd of students.

Meanwhile, in a communication to TNIE, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said, "The college administration changed two shifts into one shift without informing the transport department. Now the problem has been solved. Our deputy manager has been there for the past two days to avert problems."

