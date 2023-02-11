Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu cop dismissed for sexually harassing colleague

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said initially, the policewoman hesitated to lodge a complaint against Veera Gandhi.

Published: 11th February 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  A police inspector, suspended in 2021 following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a policewoman, was dismissed from service on Friday. The inspector, Veera Gandhi (57) was working at Keeranur police station when he verbally abused the policewoman deputed at the same station and sent her text messages with sexual connotations.

A charge sheet was filed against him following the recommendations of the internal committee (Vishaka committee). Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said initially, the policewoman hesitated to lodge a complaint against Veera Gandhi.

“She filed the complaint only when the harassment continued. Soon after filing the complaint, the inspector was placed under suspension on December 2021. Along with the charge sheet, a parallel criminal case was also filed against him, and the case is now sub judice.

Based on the charge sheet, DIG Avinav Kumar ordered the dismissal of the inspector from service. Now, he will not be eligible for monetary benefits, including retirement benefits and pension,” he said. The SP further said that Veera Gandhi joined the service as a Grade II Constable in 1998. This is the first reported case against him, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu cop sexual harassment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp