Tamil Nadu cop dismissed for sexually harassing colleague

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A police inspector, suspended in 2021 following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a policewoman, was dismissed from service on Friday. The inspector, Veera Gandhi (57) was working at Keeranur police station when he verbally abused the policewoman deputed at the same station and sent her text messages with sexual connotations.

A charge sheet was filed against him following the recommendations of the internal committee (Vishaka committee). Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said initially, the policewoman hesitated to lodge a complaint against Veera Gandhi.

“She filed the complaint only when the harassment continued. Soon after filing the complaint, the inspector was placed under suspension on December 2021. Along with the charge sheet, a parallel criminal case was also filed against him, and the case is now sub judice.

Based on the charge sheet, DIG Avinav Kumar ordered the dismissal of the inspector from service. Now, he will not be eligible for monetary benefits, including retirement benefits and pension,” he said. The SP further said that Veera Gandhi joined the service as a Grade II Constable in 1998. This is the first reported case against him, he added.

DINDIGUL: A police inspector, suspended in 2021 following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a policewoman, was dismissed from service on Friday. The inspector, Veera Gandhi (57) was working at Keeranur police station when he verbally abused the policewoman deputed at the same station and sent her text messages with sexual connotations. A charge sheet was filed against him following the recommendations of the internal committee (Vishaka committee). Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said initially, the policewoman hesitated to lodge a complaint against Veera Gandhi. “She filed the complaint only when the harassment continued. Soon after filing the complaint, the inspector was placed under suspension on December 2021. Along with the charge sheet, a parallel criminal case was also filed against him, and the case is now sub judice. Based on the charge sheet, DIG Avinav Kumar ordered the dismissal of the inspector from service. Now, he will not be eligible for monetary benefits, including retirement benefits and pension,” he said. The SP further said that Veera Gandhi joined the service as a Grade II Constable in 1998. This is the first reported case against him, he added.