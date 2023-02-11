Home States Tamil Nadu

Turned down ministership twice, says Varun Gandhi

“I have turned down ministership twice, which most people don’t know” said MP Varun Gandhi said during the ThinkEdu Conclave on Friday.

Published: 11th February 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

The second and final day of TNIE's ThinkEdu conclave 2023 in Chennai. (Photo | Satish babu, EPS)

The second and final day of TNIE's ThinkEdu conclave 2023 in Chennai. (Photo | Satish babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  “I have turned down ministership twice, which most people don’t know” said MP Varun Gandhi said during the ThinkEdu Conclave on Friday. Asked if anyone took offence when he turned down the ministerial post, Gandhi said, “if you say things to someone in a respectful manner, if  their respect is maintained, and if there is logic in your statements, people are big-hearted.”

MP Varun Gandhi

Listing the four things he would do if he were education minister, Gandhi said, first he would change the curriculum and ramp up the number of teachers we have. Next, he would spend money on skilling people  — 4% of the Indian workforce is skilled as opposed to 94% in South Korea.

He would increase vocational education to do what they do in South Korea or Germany, “which is once you finish your education, you can take another three to five years to do vocational education, while working at companies that participate in the initiatives to scale up.” He said all young people should know that 79% of all government jobs that have been created in the last five years have been contractual jobs. “Those are not real jobs, they don’t have pensions, any social security benefits,” he said. 

“So, the bill I have introduced says in a time-bound manner, you identify vacancies, you have exams and in 45 to 60 days you give those people the jobs. I put this across, and I have dealt with certain ministers on this. They have promised to create new jobs,” he said.  

Reminding the audience that when he last attended the conclave he’d asked people to write to the PM against parliamentarians giving themselves pay hikes, he asked, “Why do parliamentarians have the right to allocate to themselves a salary increase at whim?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Gandhi ThinkEdu Conclave
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp