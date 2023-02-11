Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth gored to death by bull in Vellore district

During one of the races, a bull rammed into him before falling on him. While getting up, the bull stomped on his chest and gored him.

Published: 11th February 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  S Suresh (28) from Erthangal, died after being gored by a bull during a bull race held in Maruthavallipalayam village on Friday. The deceased, an assistant at a polytechnic college in Gudiyatham, had gone to the village for the races on Wednesday.

During one of the races, a bull rammed into him before falling on him. While getting up, the bull stomped on his chest and gored him. Virinchipuram police admitted Suresh to Vellore Government Hospital. Police said, “Suresh’s father has filed a complaint against the organising team of the festival.” After the postmortem, Suresh’s body was transported to Gudiyatham for the last rites.

